Family Fun at Cornwall Labour Day

September 5, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 00 min on September 3, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Family Fun at Cornwall Labour Day
A past-Labour Council president Elaine MacDonald and Labour Council President Louise Lanctot. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

On September 2, 2024, Lamoureux Park buzzed with activity asCornwall celebrated Labour Day with a family-friendly event. Highlights included live music by Trevor Walsh, twist and hula hoop contests, a children’s train ride, and performances by Little John the Clown, who entertained with magic and humour. The park also featured a few bouncy castles, and the Canadian Food and Commercial Workers Union (CFUW) hosted a barbecue throughout the day. Also, the event featured political speeches highlighting the importance of public education, public healthcare, and workers’ rights.

Cornwall & District Labour Council President Louise Lanctot, serving as the emcee, was pleased with the event’s turnout. “It’s a beautiful sunny day, and we’re happy about that,” she said. “Todayis about everybody coming out and celebrating.” Lanctot emphasized the event’s theme, stating, “Our theme is workers all working together. Whatever unions have achieved for themselves, they want to achieve for all workers in Canada.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Artist Becomes a Canadian Citizen
Local News

Cornwall Artist Becomes a Canadian Citizen

After living in Canada for seven years, Cornwall-based artist Yafa Goawily has officially become a Canadian citizen. The citizenship…

RRCA Hosting Free Family Fishing Afternoon July 5
Local News

RRCA Hosting Free Family Fishing Afternoon July 5

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is hosting its Family Fishing Afternoon on July 5, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the mouth…

Local News

Stay cool, Cornwall

The City of Cornwall is taking steps to assist residents stay cool during this heat wave. Cool Down at splash pads which are open daily from 8 a.m.  to 8 p.m. They are…