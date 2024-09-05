Family Fun at Cornwall Labour Day

On September 2, 2024, Lamoureux Park buzzed with activity asCornwall celebrated Labour Day with a family-friendly event. Highlights included live music by Trevor Walsh, twist and hula hoop contests, a children’s train ride, and performances by Little John the Clown, who entertained with magic and humour. The park also featured a few bouncy castles, and the Canadian Food and Commercial Workers Union (CFUW) hosted a barbecue throughout the day. Also, the event featured political speeches highlighting the importance of public education, public healthcare, and workers’ rights.

Cornwall & District Labour Council President Louise Lanctot, serving as the emcee, was pleased with the event’s turnout. “It’s a beautiful sunny day, and we’re happy about that,” she said. “Todayis about everybody coming out and celebrating.” Lanctot emphasized the event’s theme, stating, “Our theme is workers all working together. Whatever unions have achieved for themselves, they want to achieve for all workers in Canada.”