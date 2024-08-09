Family hosts Run The Farm for PF

August 9, 2024 at 13 h 14 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

Avonmore Berry Farm owners, the Phillips family, are honouring the legacy of David Phillips at their annual 5K Run the Farm for PF in support of pulmonary fibrosis (PF) awareness and research August 17 at the corner of County Road 15 and Fourth Road.

David Phillips died of the incurable lung disease in 2021. Two of his three siblings also have PF, with other family members carrying the genetic indicators for developing it as well. The family invites everyone in the community to run/walk through the fields of the farm or come to cheer others on, with the goal of funding important research that may help save the lives of those suffering with PF.

Register at Avonmore Berry Farm – Run the Farm (for PF) (onecause.com) with a minimum pledge of $50 by 11:59 p.m. August 15.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Iroquois man dies in collision

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers are continuing to investigate a fatal motorcycle collision that claimed the life of a 52-year-old Iroquois…