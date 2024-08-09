Family hosts Run The Farm for PF

Avonmore Berry Farm owners, the Phillips family, are honouring the legacy of David Phillips at their annual 5K Run the Farm for PF in support of pulmonary fibrosis (PF) awareness and research August 17 at the corner of County Road 15 and Fourth Road.

David Phillips died of the incurable lung disease in 2021. Two of his three siblings also have PF, with other family members carrying the genetic indicators for developing it as well. The family invites everyone in the community to run/walk through the fields of the farm or come to cheer others on, with the goal of funding important research that may help save the lives of those suffering with PF.

Register at Avonmore Berry Farm – Run the Farm (for PF) (onecause.com) with a minimum pledge of $50 by 11:59 p.m. August 15.