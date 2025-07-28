Fans Meet Comic Artist Andrew Thomas

JASON SETNYK

Comic book enthusiasts gathered at Fantasy Realm in downtown Cornwall on Saturday, July 19 for a special signing event with Andrew Thomas, the cover artist behind the store’s exclusive variant of Archie Meets Jay and Silent Bob. The limited-edition homage cover-styled after the cult-classic film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back-was created by Thomas and is only available through Fantasy Realm and its eBay store.

Thomas, a seasoned comic book artist and letterer from Brantford, Ontario, was on hand to meet fans, sign copies, and share stories about his career. With over 15 years of experience, he has worked with major publishers like Archie Comics, Disney, and Chapterhouse Publishing, and is the co-creator of the award-winning Auric of the Great White North.

“I’ve always wanted to create comics, and what started as a dream to self-publish quickly evolved into a full career,” said Thomas. “I realized early on how important lettering is-it can make or break a comic. That led me to learn the craft, and soon I was lettering titles like Captain Canuck and even Disney Princess comic strips.”

His attention to detail and passion for comics led to work on big-name properties like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more recently, a working relationship with filmmaker Kevin Smith.

“Getting to contribute to Kevin Smith’s comic universe with titles like Quick Stops and Masquerade has been surreal,” Thomas said. “To go from watching his movies to actually helping build that world-it’s been a real honour.”

The signing event marked another collaboration with Fantasy Realm owner Randy Sauvé, who previously invited Thomas to Cornwall for local comic conventions. “I love checking out comic shops because each one has its own vibe,” said Thomas. “But what I love most is meeting the fans. We get to hang out, talk comics, and geek out about everything from Batman to Kevin Smith movies.”

The Archie Meets Jay and Silent Bob variant cover is available for $20 while supplies last.