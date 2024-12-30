Farm boy became WWII hero

The Glengarry Historical Society presents the story of Glengarry’s Dougald MacGillivray, a World War II hero who was awarded the Distinguished Service Order, the commendation for gallantry second only to the Victoria Cross.

At the talk to be held January 8, at 7 p.m. at the Glengarry Sports Palace, Jack Hanna will put you inside the Lancaster bomber that was shot up by flak while on a raid over Dortmund, Germany. The tail-gunner was killed and the pilot badly injured.

MacGillivray, who was the bomb-aimer, had never piloted anything before. But he took over the controls and, with calm and courage, wrestled the huge, crippled aircraft and her surviving crew safely back to England.

During the presentation, there will be a display table of items shared by Dougald MacGillivray’s daughter and granddaughter. It will include medals, logbook, pilot’s coat and photos.

The son of John Archie MacGillivray and Mary MacMaster, Dougald was born and raised on the original MacGillivray farm, Pine Grove, Lochiel. He attended Pine Grove public school and Alexandria High School.

After the war, he purchased a farm near where he had grown up. He eventually sold the farm to his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and John McLeod, and retired to Alexandria, where he was an avid curler and golfer.

He would pass away in 2010 at the age of 92.

The next speaker of the series will be Margaret Peters of Glengarry Fine Cheese, February 5, at 7 p.m., at the Michel Depratto Hall of the Glengarry Sports Palace.