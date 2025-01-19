Farmers enjoy good year

Area farmers got a break as Mother Nature helped them to rely less on propane to dry their corn crops in 2024, which was a record year for yields across the province.

Low moisture levels and favourable weather combined to reduce drying bills.

At the start of the season, the wet spring caused delays and worries.

Scott Kinloch, of Kinhaven Farms in Martintown, who grows crops across North and South Glengarry, noticed that planting and crop development were delayed further north in the county. However, the months of September to November had sun, wind and no rain, allowing the crops to mature. The late frost then permitted the crops to dry, meaning corn dryers didn’t have to work as hard.

Guy Marchand, president of P38 Propane, said that his company’s propane sales for crop production was down by 30 to 35 per cent. While use remains consistent for dairy operations, heating storage facilities was less expensive due to the warm fall weather.

“Even though grain prices have gone down throughout the season, the combination of strong yields and lower drying costs had most growers feeling positive about 2024,” observes Dan Teasdale of Munro Agromart, in Lancaster.

Crops had a lower-than-normal grain moisture partly because of a warmer and sunnier June than the past two growing seasons.

Soybeans and grains farms represent over 30 per cent of farm operations in Canada. Crop production software, tractor autosteer and GPS navigation systems make farming easier. The challenge is that even when everything is in place, farmers continue to deal with what Mother Nature offers.

But as Kinloch remarks, “Farmers are total optimists, believing in the future and growing again year after year.”

180 bushels per acre

Ontario farmers, who grow almost two-thirds of Canada’s corn, reported having lower production in 2024, down 3.5 per cent to 9.6 million tonnes, according to Statistics Canada. Yields increased 1.7 per cent to a record high of 180 bushels per acre as a result of good growing conditions, while harvested area fell 5.1 per cent to 2.1 million acres.

Ontario continues to be a leader in the number of working farms with Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry ranking high in production of products for market.

$600 million

According to the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA), Farm Cash Receipts (FCR), which measure the gross revenue of farms from sales and program payments, were estimated at over $600 million in SD&G for 2023. FCR for 2024 are still being calculated. While dairy operations were the highest earners, grain farmers followed in second. From the most recent census, the average farm in Glengarry earned over $300,000.