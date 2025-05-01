Farms, nature, families keys to strategy

The St. Lawrence River, farms and families figure large in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry’s five-year strategic tourism plan.

Cathy Kirkpatrick from CMK Consulting presented to SDG Council the outline for the strategy at the most recent council meeting.

The vision is to bring together the people, places, and heritage of the region to create a strong, progressive tourism sector. Key themes include: The River – Connecting Nature & Culture; Farm Forward – The Next Gen Countryside; and Families at the Heart – Creating Memories.

The River theme provides endless opportunities for visitors to enjoy nature and participate in outdoor sports, activities and events. All year long, visitors can enjoy walking, paddling, snowshoeing and fishing at various parks and public sites.

The Farm Forward theme focuses on farm experiences and cultural events. From the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville to the Akwesasne Pow Wow, from farmers’ markets to the beautiful flowers at Fields of Gold, people are drawn to the chance to enjoy being part of something new, rejuvenating and a little different than what might be seen on a daily basis.

Theme 3 for the strategic tourism plan is titled Families at the Heart and focuses on creating special memories through family-friendly events and attractions that are perfect for a day’s outing. Multicultural and Indigenous activities offer opportunities for families to participate, and Upper Canada Village is always a favourite where history is presented in a friendly, relaxing experience. Along with the planned Great Wolf Lodge, a large influx of visitors will be expected to the SDG area, looking for family-oriented activities.

The strategic plan centres on the need to have “one voice” to build a brand as a family focused area. This one voice is achieved through collaboration with regional urban and rural tourism marketing ideas, along with provincial and national promotion to create awareness of the unique attractions and historical importance of SDG.

Council members feel that there is work to be done to improve accommodations for tourists.