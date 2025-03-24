Fatal collision in Iroquois

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal, single motor vehicle collision which occurred on County Road 2 in Iroquois, claiming the life of a 43-year-old Montreal woman.

March 21 at approximately 10:45 p.m. a vehicle was travelling westbound on County Road 2 in the Township of South Dundas when the vehicle failed to navigate the roundabout in Iroquois, leaving the roadway and striking several objects before coming to a rest.

Officers with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the South Dundas Fire Department and Cornwall SDG Paramedics responded to the collision. Life saving measures were attempted but the lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is being led by SD&G OPP, with assistance from the SD&G Crime Unit, OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigators.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.