Fatal collision in Iroquois

March 24, 2025 — Changed at 8 h 27 min on March 24, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Fatal collision in Iroquois

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal, single motor vehicle collision which occurred on County Road 2 in Iroquois, claiming the life of a 43-year-old Montreal woman.

March 21 at approximately 10:45 p.m. a vehicle was travelling westbound on County Road 2 in the Township of South Dundas when the vehicle failed to navigate the roundabout in Iroquois, leaving the roadway and striking several objects before coming to a rest.

Officers with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the South Dundas Fire Department and Cornwall SDG Paramedics responded to the collision. Life saving measures were attempted but the lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is being led by SD&G OPP, with assistance from the SD&G Crime Unit, OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigators.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Seedy Saturday still growing after a decade
Local News

Seedy Saturday still growing after a decade

Cornwall Seedy Saturday marked its 10th anniversary on March 15 at the Cornwall Civic Complex, offering a free, family-friendly event…