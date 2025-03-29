Fatal collision in North Stormont

March 29, 2025 at 15 h 54 min
By Richard Mahoney
One person is dead following a collision involving a car and two tractor-trailers just before 9:30 a.m. on Highway 138 in North Stormont.

The Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the collision.

No information about the deceased person is being released at this time.

SD&G OPP officers, the North Stormont Fire Department and Cornwall-S&DG Paramedics responded to the scene.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

