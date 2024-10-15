Fatal fire in Cornwall

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred Monday at about 3:50 a.m. at a residence on Walton Street in Cornwall.

Upon arrival, firefighters did not initially encounter smoke or flames. However, during a primary search of the property, smoke and flames were subsequently discovered.

“Despite their swift and courageous efforts,” one individual was found deceased inside the home, the Cornwall Fire Service reports. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified and out of respect for the family, no further details about the victim are being released at this time.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time,” said Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson. “We are committed to working closely with the Ontario Fire Marshal to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.”

The Cornwall Fire Service reminds residents to ensure their smoke alarms are functioning properly and to have an emergency escape plan in place. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.