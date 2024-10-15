Fatal fire in Cornwall

October 15, 2024 at 7 h 57 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Fatal fire in Cornwall

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred Monday at about 3:50 a.m. at a residence on Walton Street in Cornwall.

Upon arrival, firefighters did not initially encounter smoke or flames. However, during a primary search of the property, smoke and flames were subsequently discovered.

“Despite their swift and courageous efforts,” one individual was found deceased inside the home, the Cornwall Fire Service reports. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified and out of respect for the family, no further details about the victim are being released at this time.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time,” said Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson. “We are committed to working closely with the Ontario Fire Marshal to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.”

The Cornwall Fire Service reminds residents to ensure their smoke alarms are functioning properly and to have an emergency escape plan in place. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Police Service and Eastern Ontario Health Unit Warn about Increase in Drug-Related Poisonings in Cornwall and Area
Local News

Cornwall Police Service and Eastern Ontario Health Unit Warn about Increase in Drug-Related Poisonings in Cornwall and Area

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) and Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are warning residents about…

Cornwall Police Service and Eastern Ontario Health Unit Warn about Increase in Drug-Related Poisonings in Cornwall and Area
Local News

Cornwall Police Service and Eastern Ontario Health Unit Warn about Increase in Drug-Related Poisonings in Cornwall and Area

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) and Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are warning residents about…

Careless smoking sparks fire
Local News

Careless smoking sparks fire

Careless smoking sparked a September 18 fire at a residence in the 400 block of Walton Street, says Cornwall Fire Services. Nobody was injured in the blaze that was reported…