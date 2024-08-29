Fawthrop new South Glengarry CAO

James (Jamie) Fawthrop is the new South Glengarry Chief Administrative Officer, becoming the fifth person in ten years to fill the position.

The City of Cornwall’s General Manager of Planning, Development and Recreation, Fawthrop will start his new job September 23.

He replaces Doug Robertson, who was let go in May. Since then Fire Chief Dave Robertson has been acting CAO.

Doug Robertson had replaced Tim Mills in 2013; Mills had replaced Bryan Brown in 2019; Brown had succeeded Derik Brandt in 2014.