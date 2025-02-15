Fear of missing out on funds

Council members have expressed concern that South Glengarry is not taking full advantage of funding programs currently offered by provincial and federal governments for housing developments through expanded infrastructures.

At the recent Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA), members of South Glengarry watched as neighbouring townships’ delegations presented requests for funds to improve and expand municipal services, that would, in turn, allow for housing units to be constructed. North Glengarry was awarded $28 million to partly finance the expansion of its sewage treatment lagoons in Alexandria.

At the most recent council meeting, Councillor Sam McDonell strongly suggested that the Township needs concrete information and plans to show that with improved water and wastewater services, growth is possible. Stifling any progress seems to be the need for water capacity improvements in Glen Walter – a situation that will be remedied with the construction of the water tower. McDonell said developers have land available but can’t begin construction. McDonell is worried that South Glengarry is missing out on government funding programs and might be too late to the table to get their fair share.

Mayor Lachlan McDonald admitted he needs to better advocate on behalf of the township. Councillor Stephanie Jaworski feels the water tower, despite the large cost for the Township, will be the “ticket to success,” permitting growth and development.