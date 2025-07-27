Feeling the Beat, Feeding the Need

JASON SETNYK

Hundreds gathered at Lamoureux Park on July 20, for the first-ever Bassline Benefit, a full-day outdoor rave supporting the Agape Centre.

The all day event, created by DJ Glom (Kamryn Frank), featured eight DJs spinning a mix of electronic music including house, Afrobeats, Latin, techno, and bass. “I created this event to give local DJs a space to play the music they love,” said Frank. “What better way to get the community involved than turning it into a fundraiser?”

DJs included DJ Classik, Jay Onique, Knu Muzik, DJ CK, DJ 128, Sterling Alexander, Megasaturn, with DJ Glom headlining.

The benefit saw broad community support, with 31 local businesses sponsoring and six vendors donating a portion of their profits. Food trucks, tattoo artists, and craft sellers added to the festival atmosphere. Free kandi bracelet-making, a photo booth, and kid-friendly activities run by MO Events brought families and ravers together.

“We set up crown decorating, bracelet making, and even had a ring toss,” said Monique Bruyere of MO Events. “We’re just here to promote fun, healthy living for kids and families-anyone looking for a good time,” Cory Lalonde, co-owner of MO Events added.

With non-perishable food and monetary donations collected at the gate, and a strong turnout, Frank is already planning next year’s event. “This is just the beginning,” she said. “I have every intention of making it bigger and better.”

Over 700 pounds of food was collected, and over $1000 was raised for the Agape.