Festival International Afro Celebrates Diversity

The Festival International Afro Et Diversity took place from July 12 to 14 at Lamoureux Park, featuring a vibrant blend of cultural celebrations, performances, and activities. The event started with an opening ceremony on July 12, where speeches were delivered by Flora Cynthia Kra, President of the Festival International; Monty Domingo, Festival Administrator; Senator Bernadette Clement; and Mayor Justin Towndale. The ceremony also included a visit from Her Excellency Fatima Braoulé Meite, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali, who signed the City’s Golden Book. Performances by the Native North American Travelling College and dancing by Egyptian artist Yafa Goawily were highlights of the evening.

Senator Bernadette Clement shared her personal connection to the event, stating, “This festival is about sending a message of welcome to more people from elsewhere. It’s about reflecting a Cornwall, a city, and a region that is more diverse than it was 33 years ago when I moved here. This celebration is about being happy and welcoming, and that’s what it means to me to support, encourage, dance, and meet people while speaking about this region. It’s everything to me.”

Senator Bernadette Clement shared a heartfelt story about her father’s concerns when she moved to Cornwall. “My father is 102 years old, and he is a Black man from Trinidad and Tobago who chose this country decades ago. When I moved to Cornwall, he said to me, ‘Let me go check out that place to see where my daughter’s moving to.’ He asked, ‘Will you feel welcome there? Will you be okay there?’ I have always felt welcome here, but I have also felt lonely at times.”

She added, “It makes me even more proud to be from here. As a senator, I now travel more across this country to understand different communities. That means I get to talk about Cornwall elsewhere, but it also means I get to see other Francophone communities, other diverse communities facing the same challenges we have here, like housing, jobs, and integration. It shows that we are not doing too badly if we all share the same struggles. It’s inspiring what’s happening here.” Her remarks highlighted the importance of community solidarity and the universal challenges faced by diverse communities across Canada.

Festival Administrator Monty Domingo echoed the festival’s theme in his speech. “We come together to celebrate the richness of our differences and to envision a future where diversity is a source of unity and progress,” he stated.

Saturday featured a lively parade of flags, a drum circle, and entertainment, including performances by The One Love Project from Quebec and the Miss Cornwall Afro & Diversity pageant. The festivities continued on Sunday with more music, workshops, and entertainment. Children enjoyed bouncy castles and carnival games while vendors sold food, clothing, and more.

Myriam Darveau, Vice President for the Festival International, expressed her excitement: “I’m excited to see the mix of cultures, the Moroccan group, the Peruvian group, and all other groups performing. It’s a mix of diverse artists that will be here, along with various activities ranging from drumming to dancing.”

Flora Cynthia Kra, President of the Festival International, highlighted the event’s significance: “This will be a jam-packed weekend. We have three ambassadors, and we are excited about the diverse artistic talents we are showcasing. When you love the project, you can work anytime and not notice how time flies.”

Peggy Civil and Lee Theodore co-hosted the event, which included notable guests such as the Ambassador of Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, the Ambassador of Morocco, Souriya Otmani, the Ambassador of the Republic of Mali, Fatima Braoulé Meite, and Abel Pli, President of the Federation of Ivorian Associations of Canada. The Festival International Afro Et Diversity successfully celebrated the rich cultural diversity within the community.