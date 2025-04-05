Fetch your tickets now for SPCA 50/50 Lottery

April 5, 2025
Submitted article
The clock is ticking, and the jackpot is climbing!

With just a few days left before the April 10 Grand Prize Draw, time is running out to get in on the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery for your chance to win big.

The jackpot has already reached $83,000, and the more tickets sold, the bigger it grows—don’t let this life-changing opportunity slip through your paws!

Tickets are selling fast at ontariospcalottery.ca Starting at only $10, there’s a ticket package for every budget.

  • $10 for 10 tickets
  • $20 for 40 tickets
  • $40 for 200 tickets
  • $75 for 500 tickets

Last fall’s 50/50 winner walked away with more than $142,000—will you be the next lucky animal lover to cash in? Even if you’re not the lucky top dog taking home the Grand Prize, you’re still a winner in the eyes of animals in need. Every ticket purchased supports animal welfare initiatives across Ontario.

Fetch your tickets now at ontariospcalottery.ca before it’s too late!

