Fibromyalgia awareness day recognized

JASON SETNYK

The Seaway M.E./FM Self Help Group held an awareness and fundraising event at Cornwall Square on Saturday, May 10, to mark International Fibromyalgia Awareness Day.

Volunteers offered pamphlets, information on supports, and baked goods to raise awareness about Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (M.E.) and Fibromyalgia (FM), conditions affecting over 900,000 Ontarians.

Denise Hurtubise, president of the local group, said the event was about reaching those who may not yet be diagnosed. “A lot of people have issues and don’t know. It’s not spoken very much about,” she explained. “There’s no one test. It’s a process of elimination.”

Hurtubise, who has lived with fibromyalgia for 35 years, emphasized the importance of support networks. “With the group, we lift each other up,” she said. “We swim twice a week, we socialize, and we try to help new members feel less alone.”