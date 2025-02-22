Fiery SDSG Provincial Debate Sparks Mixed Reactions

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Civic Complex on February 19 for a spirited provincial election debate featuring Nolan Quinn (Progressive Conservative), Jeremy Rose (New Democratic Party), and Devon Monkhouse (Liberal) as they vied for the MPP seat in Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry (SDSG). Following the debate, several attendees shared their perspectives on the candidates and key issues.

Denis Sabourin, a paralegal and City Councillor, found the debate engaging, highlighting the unique dynamic brought by Devon Monkhouse. “He demonstrated the commonality of issues in other parts of Ontario and showed Cornwall residents that he understands their concerns,” Sabourin noted. However, he was critical of Nolan Quinn’s performance, saying, “As a Cabinet Minister, I really felt he came across weakly. He kept giving us numbers, but the money isn’t actually being delivered.”

Brian Lynch, former Mayor of Cornwall, was impressed by Jeremy Rose’s performance. “I think the NDP candidate really did very, very well, and I think he would be a very good MPP if elected,” he said. Lynch also emphasized Rose’s ability to connect with the audience. “The way he handled all the questions, including in French, was appreciated by many.”

Amanda Brisson, a real estate professional and community volunteer, appreciated the range of perspectives presented. “It’s not about winning or losing; it’s about seeing who best represents you and your community,” she said. Brisson, a supporter of Quinn, acknowledged Rose’s strengths as well. “The more politicians we have who are passionate about ourcommunity, the better.” She also pointed to the need for local housing solutions, saying, “We need to build more homes for young graduates and families—affordable homes, not just condos and semi-detached units.”

Denise Nielsen, a professor at St. Lawrence College, expressed concerns over post-secondary education funding, particularly in light of recent developments at local colleges. Nielsen also stressed the importance of trade and technical education. “Ontario wants to build, but you can’t do that without welders, construction workers, paramedics, and technicians. Colleges need proper funding to provide that workforce.”

The debate sparked a range of opinions among attendees, prompting them to reflect on their choices ahead of the election. Many emphasized the importance of informed voting as the candidates continued their campaigns in the riding.