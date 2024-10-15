Final Market of 2024 Scheduled for November

The Cornwall Market, held at the Cornwall Square shopping mall, brought together 30 local vendors over the weekend of October 5-6, 2024, just in time for “Spooky Season.” The market, organized by Jayson Fergus of SoapLadz, provides a platform for local artisans to showcase their unique products.

“This is our monthly market, which runs from March until November,” Fergus stated. “It’s an opportunity for local vendors to showcase their work and connect with the community. These markets are gaining popularity because people are looking for alternatives to the traditional 9-to-5 jobs. They want to set their own hours and do their own thing.”

Vendors offered a variety of handcrafted products like hemp-based soaps. “We have local handmade products like jewelry and woodworking, along with well-known names like Scentsy, Color Street, and Epicure. It’s mostly an artisan-focused event.”

The final Cornwall Market of the year will take place on Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3. It will continue to feature local vendors at the Cornwall Square Marketplace, running from 11 AM to 3 PM. “We hope to see everyone come out to support our local community,” Fergus added.