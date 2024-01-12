Finch Youth Broomball 2024 Tournament

January 12, 2024 at 14 h 00 min
Finch Arena located at 4 John Street is hosting 312 players for a youth broomball tournament this Friday, Jan 12: 5:30pm – 10pm,  Jan 13: 8am – 8pm, Jan 14: 7am – 1pm the finals games start at 10am.The participating leagues: Finch Youth Broomball, Russell Minor Broomball, and Vankleek Hill Rockets and a few players have come from Carleton Place.

22 teams total up from last year’s tournament. There is am Elite Men’s exhibition game on Saturday 12:30pm – Ottawa Nationals vs Lacombe. Eastern Thunder Juvenile Girls team will be hosting a breakfast from 8am – noon. They came in first place in this year’s Ontario Juvenile National Qualifiers tournament and will be representing Ontario at the 2024 Juvenile Broomball Nationals in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba on April 3 – 6, 2024. This breakfast is a fundraiser activity to help cover their travel cost for this event.

