Finding strength and community at Carefor Hospice Cornwall: Brie-Anne’s journey

At just 28 years old, Brie-Anne has faced challenges that many would struggle to imagine. Diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in March 2024, her journey has been shaped by resilience, family, and community. One place that has made a profound difference in her life is the Palliative Day Away program at Carefor Hospice Cornwall.

After years of advocacy for her health in Sudbury had been dismissed, upon arriving in Cornwall, she received urgent diagnostic care. Her diagnosis confirmed the cancer had metastasized to her bones, impacting her spine and liver.

In April 2024, shortly after meeting her palliative care doctor, Brie-Anne was introduced to the Carefor’s Hospice’s Palliative Day Away Program. Despite her initial hesitation, rooted in her social anxiety, she found the experience transformative.

“I’m not a super social person,” Brie-Anne admitted. “But once I got here, sat down, and got to know the people, it became something I look forward to every week.”

The program offers more than just a space to gather; it provides a lifeline. Participants engage in crafts, games, and outings, fostering a sense of camaraderie and understanding. Brie-Anne, an avid crafter, contributes crocheted plush toys for donations and delights in the group’s welcoming atmosphere.

“Everyone here is amazing — so kind and caring. It’s nice to be with people who truly understand what you’re going through,” she said.

The program supports participants emotionally, helping them navigate the complexities of living with a terminal illness. For Brie-Anne, it has been a key factor in managing depression and maintaining a routine.

“Without this program, I’d struggle a lot more. It keeps me grounded and gives me something to look forward to,” she shared.

As she continues treatments and adjusts to life with cancer, Brie-Anne remains grateful for the hospice, her supportive family, and the community she has found. Her journey highlights the importance of compassionate care, not just for the body but for the spirit.

“This program has truly helped me stay present,” she said. “It’s not just about living with cancer –it’s about living.”

Carefor Hospice Cornwall offers community-based programs that support people dealing with end-of-life issues. These programs include the Palliative Day Away Program, Caregiver Support Groups, and Volunteer Visiting. For more information, call 613-938-2763.