Fire department gets washing machines

South Glengarry Fire Services will receive $41,152 in provincial funds to buy a special decontamination extractor washing machine for each of four stations: North Lancaster, Williamstown, Martintown and Glen Walter.

The washers will cost $32,839 in total, with the remaining amount put towards two needed air dryers. Air dryers will also be installed at the North Lancaster and Williamstown halls. Currently, the Glen Walter and Martintown stations have homemade drying equipment that will remain in use for the time being.

The acquisition of the washing machines will assist in keeping the firefighters gear in better condition and improve health and safety for the crews. Proper cleaning of firefighters’ gear is imperative to remove smoke and hazardous materials without compromising the materials of the gear.

Studies focused on rural firefighters and the physical risks involved in doing their job are being completed in the province to better support those who provide emergency services.