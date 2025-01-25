Fire department gets washing machines

January 25, 2025 — Changed at 8 h 52 min on January 21, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:

South Glengarry Fire Services will receive $41,152 in provincial funds to buy a special decontamination extractor washing machine for each of four stations: North Lancaster, Williamstown, Martintown and Glen Walter.

The washers will cost $32,839 in total, with the remaining amount put towards two needed air dryers. Air dryers will also be installed at the North Lancaster and Williamstown  halls. Currently, the Glen Walter and Martintown stations have homemade drying equipment that will remain in use for the time being.

The acquisition of the washing machines will assist in keeping the firefighters gear in better condition and improve health and safety for the crews. Proper cleaning of firefighters’ gear is imperative to remove smoke and hazardous materials without compromising the materials of the gear.

Studies focused on rural firefighters and the physical risks involved in doing their job are being completed in the province to better support those who provide emergency services.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Fire departments respond to new challenges
Local News

Fire departments respond to new challenges

As communities grow in Glengarry, so does the need for emergency services. Both North and South Glengarry Fire Departments continue…

North Glengarry fire captain retires
Local News

North Glengarry fire captain retires

North Glengarry Fire Department’s Senior Captain Dan Bray has retired after 25 years of service. Bray began his career as a firefighter in 1999, spending his career…

New fire captain, new equipment
Local News

New fire captain, new equipment

Chad Warden has been appointed as the new Chief of the Williamstown Fire Station 3, replacing Martin Lang in October. Warden has many years of experience with the South…