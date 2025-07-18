Fire in North Glengarry requires all crews to respond 

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

During an extreme heat event on July 16, 2025, North Glengarry Fire Services attended a grass fire in the outskirts of Alexandria. Crews arrived to discover a piece of hay baling equipment had overheated and caught on fire, quickly spreading to the rows of cut hay and round bales in the field. All three fire stations responded to this incident, successfully getting the fire under control before it spread to an even greater area. The fire occurred in a large field and crews had to get water to distant areas and clean up the scorched hay to ensure all hot spots were extinguished.

North Glengarry also put into action their new Support Vehicle for this callout. The Support Vehicle was implemented by Chief Matthew Roy when an older fire services vehicle was nearing its trade in time, Chief Roy instead had the truck retrofitted as a rehabilitation vehicle able to support various type of incidents. The support unit carries air tanks, spare equipment, hydration for firefighters facing extreme heat/cold, as well as a washroom for use by firefighters, who can end up attending a scene for an extended time.

With yesterday’s extreme heat warning, North Glengarry Fire trucks and crews worked hard to get the fire under control in challenging conditions, and the Support Vehicle provided the added necessities to ensure the safety of the firefighters.