Fire Service Wins Peanut Butter Challenge

Cornwall Fire Service (CFS) narrowly triumphed over the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) in the 11th Annual Peanut Butter Challenge in benefit of the Agapè Centre. The initiative resulted in an impressive 450 jars of peanut butter being collected to support individuals in need.

Mayor Justin Towndale commended the community’s involvement, saying, “We are so proud of how our community came together to support the Agapè Centre through the Peanut Butter Challenge. Thanks to the generous contributions from both the Cornwall Fire Service and Cornwall Police Service, we collected an incredible 450 jars of peanut butter to help those in need. A big thank you to everyone who participated and made a difference!”

CFS Chief Matthew Stephenson celebrated the team’s win while emphasizing the broader impact. “We’re proud of the Cornwall Fire Service for leading the way in this year’s Peanut Butter Challenge, and while it was a friendly competition with the Cornwall Police Service, we’re happy to have come out on top! The real victory, however, is the 450 jars of peanut butter we collected for the Agapè Centre, which will make a real difference for those in need.”

Deputy Chief Vincent Foy of CPS graciously acknowledged the result, adding, “Although it was a close race, the Cornwall Police Service tips its cap to the Cornwall Fire Service, which won the challenge. But the real winner here is the Agapè Centre, and we thank all of those who donated to this worthy cause.”

Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agapè Centre, celebrated the overwhelming success of this year’s Peanut Butter Drive. “Our goal of 5,000 jars for the 2024 Peanut Butter Drive was an ambitious one. Thanks to our community, we far surpassed our goal and collected 6,160 jars of peanut butter. Our friends at Cornwall Police Service and Cornwall Fire Services challenged each other and made a huge contribution to our success this year,” she said.