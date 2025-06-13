Fire Tops Police in Battle of the Badges

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Fire Service triumphed over the Cornwall Police Service 5-3 in the first-ever Battle of the Badges ball hockey game held May 31 at the Benson Centre. While the fire department took home the inaugural trophy, the true winners were the Seaway Valley Spartans.

Organized alongside the COMBHL’s Skills Day, the event raised funds for the Spartans, a program for children with disabilities. “Some of these kids can’t function in a regular sports environment,” explained Jody Archambault, President of the COMBHL. “They really fine-tune what it is they can do – hockey, soccer, and they’re branching into softball.”

The event featured youth activities, a silent auction, and T-shirt sales, with proceeds supporting the Spartans’ growing programs.

“It’s nice to see the community rally around the special needs community,” said Archambault. “Just come out and support the kids – it’s all for them.”

Plans are already in the works to expand next year’s game to include other local emergency services.