Fire Tops Police in Battle of the Badges

June 13, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Fire Tops Police in Battle of the Badges
Cornwall Police and Fire face off in the inaugural Battle of the Badges. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Fire Service triumphed over the Cornwall Police Service 5-3 in the first-ever Battle of the Badges ball hockey game held May 31 at the Benson Centre. While the fire department took home the inaugural trophy, the true winners were the Seaway Valley Spartans.

Organized alongside the COMBHL’s Skills Day, the event raised funds for the Spartans, a program for children with disabilities. “Some of these kids can’t function in a regular sports environment,” explained Jody Archambault, President of the COMBHL. “They really fine-tune what it is they can do – hockey, soccer, and they’re branching into softball.”

The event featured youth activities, a silent auction, and T-shirt sales, with proceeds supporting the Spartans’ growing programs.

“It’s nice to see the community rally around the special needs community,” said Archambault. “Just come out and support the kids – it’s all for them.”

Plans are already in the works to expand next year’s game to include other local emergency services.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Building a Sales Career
Local News

Building a Sales Career

JASON SETNYK