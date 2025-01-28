Firearms charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Rachel Westerhuis, 60, of Cornwall, with two counts of pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless use of a firearm. It is alleged that January 26, the woman was in possession of a weapon and pointed it at two individuals.

Assault charges

A 43-year-old Cornwall man was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, four counts of domestic assault, as well as failing to comply with release and probation orders.

It is alleged that in 2021, the man disobeyed a restraining order that he stay away from his ex-girlfriend.

It is alleged Nov. 12, 2024, the man punched his girlfriend.

Jan. 7, he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face and choked her.

Jan. 26, members of the CPS responded to an unwanted person complaint. The man once again fled the scene but he was later located by police.

His name was not released to protect the identity of the victims.

B&E

Abigail Edgley, 19, of Cornwall, was charged Jan. 26 with break and enter and theft after she allegedly broke into the residence of an individual known to her January 25 and stole a bank card.

Christopher Tessier, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with break and enter and failing to comply with a probation order. He allegedly broke into a residence and stole a bank card.

Shoplifting

Mathieux Doucet, 33, of Cornwall, was arrested Jan. for shoplifting and failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly shoplifted at a Montreal Road business.

Impaired driving charges

Christopher Degonzaque, 52, of Akwesasne, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with failing to comply with a probation order and operation while impaired by drug after an officer responded to a suspicious vehicle call.

Amal Nath, 27, of Cornwall, was charged with impaired driving Jan. 24 when a member of the CPS conducted a traffic stop.

Jean-Louis Laberge, 42, of Williamstown, was charged with impaired driving Jan. 25 after a member of the CPS was dispatched to the Canada Border Services Agency, where a man was in custody for impaired operation.