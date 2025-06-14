Firefighters Fill the Boot for MD

June 14, 2025 at 8 h 00 min
Firefighters Fill the Boot for MD
Firefighter Cassandra Hay and dog Pearl at Fill the Boot. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall firefighters hit the streets on Saturday, May 31, for the annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC). From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., members of the Cornwall Fire Service collected donations at Pitt Street and 1st Street, and at Brookdale Avenue and Tollgate Road.

“It’s one of the primary charities the Cornwall Professional Firefighters Association supports,” said Acting Captain Ian Robertson. “Fire departments across Canada and here in Cornwall have been raising money for muscular dystrophy for decades.”

The national campaign began in 1954 and helps fund research, essential equipment, and services for Canadians affected by neuromuscular disorders. Fire boots-often retired from service-are used to collect the donations. “It’s an identifier that we are firefighters,” Robertson explained. “And the response from the community has been really good-people are smiling and happy to donate.”

Dan Héroux of Cornwall Fire Service coordinates fundraising for MDC.

