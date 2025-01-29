Firefighters Ice Rescue Training at Marina 200

January 29, 2025 — Changed at 8 h 56 min on January 28, 2025
JASON SETNYK
Firefighters Ice Rescue Training at Marina 200
Cornwall firefighters participate in ice water rescue training at Marina 200. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Firefighters from the Cornwall Fire Services recently underwent intensive ice water rescue training at Marina 200, sharpening their skills to respond effectively to winter emergencies. The training is part of an annual program aimed at equipping the team with the techniques and knowledge required to navigate the challenges of ice rescues in Eastern Ontario’s harsh winter conditions.

“During the month of January, our fire personnel participate in intensive ice water rescue training exercises,” said Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson. “The training focuses on refining our techniques in ice rescues and studying ice dynamics to ensure we are fully prepared for emergencies in the harsh winter conditions we face here in Eastern Ontario.”

Chief Stephenson also urged residents to prioritize ice safety this winter by following essential precautions.

“Always ensure the ice is thick enough before venturing out—4 inches for walking or skating, 5-7 inches for snowmobiles, and 8-12 inches for vehicles,” he advised. “Wear appropriate gear like flotation suits and carry ice picks. Never go alone, and avoid areas with moving water or snow-covered ice, which can conceal weak spots.”

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and informed about local ice conditions to prevent accidents. For emergencies, call 911 immediately.

