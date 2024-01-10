First Baby of 2024 Arrives at 20:24!

Marissa, Everett, Eloise and Ben Noort

Everett Noort didn’t want anyone to forget his big debut, so he made sure the time was memorable – arriving at 20:24 on January 1st, 2024! Everett is the first baby born at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) in 2024. His parents Marissa and Ben – and big sister Eloise – couldn’t be happier!

The Noorts have strong roots in the area. They live in Winchester in the house that Ben grew up in. Now they are making new memories with their daughter and son.

Marissa says Eloise is very excited about the new arrival: “She didn’t want to have her afternoon nap without her baby brother in the same room.”

“Thank you to all the staff, nurses and Dr. Rivington,” sums up Ben. “We forget some of the names but everyone was great!”

Congratulations to the Noort family from everyone at WDMH!

