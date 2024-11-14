First Men’s Summit Addresses Mental Health Challenges

On November 9, 2024, approximately 100 men gathered at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude for the inaugural Men’s Summit, hosted by CMHAChamplain East. The event brought together diverse age groups to explore men’s mental health through panel discussions, speeches, and activities.

Ryan Forsyth, one of the presenters, highlighted the importance of empathy and understanding in relationships. “It’s not a competition, especially with someone you love. The goal is to find common ground, so everyone feels heard,” said Forsyth. He stressed the importance ofself-awareness in fostering healthy communication, especially in today’s digital age. “Social media can either connect us or create divisions. It’s up to us to use it responsibly and lead by example.”

Ivan Labelle, a facilitator and co-organizer, reflected on the positive turnout. “If you build it, they will come. Men have been wanting a space like this for a long time,” said Labelle, who has been advocating formen’s mental health support for years. “It takes work and investment tomaintain healthy relationships, and today is just the beginning of creating that support network.”

Panel speaker Victor Lalonde shared insights from his faith and family values, offering a hopeful message. “I rely heavily on my beliefs and values instilled by my family. I hope that others here feel comfortablerelating to each other and find hope in a challenging world.”

Emcee Stephen Douris underscored the summit’s mission to create a judgment-free space for men to connect and share openly. “What I liketo say to the men is not to be afraid to come out—there’s not going to be any judgment,” Douris emphasized. Organizers plan to make the Men’s Summit an annual event, fostering an inclusive community that promotes open conversations around men’s mental health.