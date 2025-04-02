First Tourism Summit April 9

April 2, 2025 — Changed at 8 h 22 min on March 27, 2025
Reading time: 3 min
By Bob Peters, Choose Cornwall
Comment count:
“This summit is a crucial step in advancing regional tourism through education and collaboration,” said Cory Hagen, SDG Counties Tourism. “We are eager to partner with Cornwall to develop a cohesive and compelling tourism product that benefits our entire community.”This summit is more than just a meeting; it’s a platform for learning and growth.

What to Expect

  • Visitor Guide Launch: Explore the new Cornwall & SDG Counties Visitor Guide, a key resource for attracting and informing visitors.
  • Networking and Welcome: Begin with a networking breakfast and a welcoming address from local leaders.
  • Regional Insights: Gain valuable perspectives from SDG/Cornwall Tourism and Akwesasne Tourism on regional strategies and cultural offerings.
  • Industry Trends: Learn from a keynote address by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) on current and emerging tourism trends.
  • Innovative Engagement: Understand how FanSaves, with co-founder Shannon Ferguson, can enhance visitor engagement through innovative technologies.
  • Funding Opportunities: Discover how the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) operates and learn about available funding opportunities from Board President Dale Allen.
  • Regional Updates: Receive updates on regional tourism initiatives from RT09, with Executive Director Bonnie Ruddock.
  • Film Tourism: Explore the power of film in attracting visitors with insights from Tourism Kingston.
  • Collaborative Sessions: Participate in a networking lunch and a wrap-up session focused on collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Key Details

  • Date: April 9th, 2025
  • Time: (Doors Open 7:30 a.m.) 8:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Location: Cornwall Civic Complex, Salon B, 100
  • Cost: $25 plus ticket fee
  • Register Here: Cornwall SDG Counties Tourism Summit

 

