First Tourism Summit April 9

Local tourism companies, organizations, and event planners are encouraged to attend the inaugural Cornwall & SDG Counties Tourism Summit next week. This educational and networking event will provide a valuable opportunity to connect, build strategic partnerships, and collaboratively shape the future of the vibrant regional tourism industry.

The Summit takes place April 9, from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex, during National Tourism Week. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. “We aim to create a dynamic learning environment where tourism professionals can exchange knowledge, foster collaboration, and build lasting connections,” said Shauna Baggs, Cornwall Tourism. “Whether you’re a seasoned expert or new to the field, this summit provides valuable insights and practical tools to enhance your tourism initiatives. Let’s work together to elevate SDG and Cornwall as a premier destination.” This year’s summit will focus on actionable strategies, providing attendees with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the evolving tourism landscape. Organizers have curated a program that blends expert insights with real-world applications, ensuring participants leave with tangible takeaways that can be implemented immediately.