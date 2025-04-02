First Tourism Summit April 9

Local tourism companies, organizations, and event planners are encouraged to attend the inaugural Cornwall & SDG Counties Tourism Summit next week. This educational and networking event will provide a valuable opportunity to connect, build strategic partnerships, and collaboratively shape the future of the vibrant regional tourism industry.
The Summit takes place April 9, from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex, during National Tourism Week. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. “We aim to create a dynamic learning environment where tourism professionals can exchange knowledge, foster collaboration, and build lasting connections,” said Shauna Baggs, Cornwall Tourism. “Whether you’re a seasoned expert or new to the field, this summit provides valuable insights and practical tools to enhance your tourism initiatives. Let’s work together to elevate SDG and Cornwall as a premier destination.” This year’s summit will focus on actionable strategies, providing attendees with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the evolving tourism landscape. Organizers have curated a program that blends expert insights with real-world applications, ensuring participants leave with tangible takeaways that can be implemented immediately.
What to Expect
- Visitor Guide Launch: Explore the new Cornwall & SDG Counties Visitor Guide, a key resource for attracting and informing visitors.
- Networking and Welcome: Begin with a networking breakfast and a welcoming address from local leaders.
- Regional Insights: Gain valuable perspectives from SDG/Cornwall Tourism and Akwesasne Tourism on regional strategies and cultural offerings.
- Industry Trends: Learn from a keynote address by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) on current and emerging tourism trends.
- Innovative Engagement: Understand how FanSaves, with co-founder Shannon Ferguson, can enhance visitor engagement through innovative technologies.
- Funding Opportunities: Discover how the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) operates and learn about available funding opportunities from Board President Dale Allen.
- Regional Updates: Receive updates on regional tourism initiatives from RT09, with Executive Director Bonnie Ruddock.
- Film Tourism: Explore the power of film in attracting visitors with insights from Tourism Kingston.
- Collaborative Sessions: Participate in a networking lunch and a wrap-up session focused on collaboration and knowledge sharing.
Key Details
- Date: April 9th, 2025
- Time: (Doors Open 7:30 a.m.) 8:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Location: Cornwall Civic Complex, Salon B, 100
- Cost: $25 plus ticket fee
- Register Here: Cornwall SDG Counties Tourism Summit