Fishing for Autism at Island Park in Alexandria

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Island Park in Alexandria reeled in a large group of families and volunteers for a fun-filled day of fishing, face painting, motorcycle rides and free activities for kids with autism. Fishing for Autism is the initiative of Katy O’Connor whose son was diagnosed with autism when he was three years old.

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental health condition that affects interaction with others, communicating & behavioural difficulties and the abilities to learn with limited interests. Symptoms vary widely and each child with autism is unique. An earlier diagnosis can help a child thrive and makes a significant difference in their development.

Katy grew up fishing and wanted to share her love for the sport with her son. When she saw how much he enjoyed himself, Katy knew this was something she wanted to share with others.

That was seven years ago, and Fishing for Autism has grown to be a bigger and better event each year with more families in attendance and more volunteers helping to ensure each child has their best time. Katy O’Connor works all year to put together Fishing for Autism, collecting donations, printing t-shirts, purchasing prizes & fishing rods, and saving tips from her specialty drink store KAtea’s, that serves protein shakes, iced coffees and thirst-quenching kids drinks, to put towards the event.

Katy O’Connor is also working towards getting Fishing for Autism registered as a charitable event; through which she might qualify to receive some funding to support this initiative that has expanded into such an important family event. Katy even brought her own fishing boat to Island Park in Alexandria so that kids could experience the feel of being on a boat, while safely dry-docked on land. Katy O’Connor hopes she can convince others to bring their fishing boats on trailers next year so there might be more for the youth participating in this event to enjoy.

No element of fun was left out for the children taking part in Fishing for Autism, from a dunking booth to a bouncy castle, a great sensory room and face painting. There were even gifts for those children that were unable to fish, but still wanted to participate in the day. Everything was free for attendees, with time and activities donated by companies who continue to support Fishing for Autism each year. The Akwesasne Child & Family Services has donated food for the barbeque for all seven years and Katy O’Connor says the Township of North Glengarry continues to be helpful making sure the grounds at Island Park are in pristine condition to welcome all the families. John Abou-Rjeili provided motorcycle rides and the folks at JMS Train Rides supplied a miniature train to give rides around the park.

Additional sponsors who have supported Katy O’Connor and her group of volunteers help put together Fishing for Autism included: Bait & Bite Me; Autocheckers Garage; O’Neills Pub; Canadian Garage Builders; H&L Non-urgent Patient Care Transport; High Energy Transport Inc.; Cardinal Wholesale Meats; Lalonde Equipment Rentals; Ricks Ranch; Roxanne’s Rustic Relics; Kyle Osmar-Seguin; Racks Unlimited; Dick Budge; Debbie Keillar; Relic Outfitters; ABA Therapy Services; Peace Machine Tattoos; the Corbet Family; Archambault Iron Works; Monique Drake@Bennet Property Shop; The Canuck Beaver; Papa G & Nana Nicky; Adam Frazer Pross; Prophecy Art & Tattoo; Your Credit Union Cornwall; JMS Train Rides; Finish Master Automotive & Industrial; Crazy Suzies Handmade Items; Big Country Kustoms; Swamp Donkey Baits; American Fishing Tackle Company; the Mousseau Family; Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services and the University of Florida.

Fishing for Autism is a great event that helps many children, and their families, participate in an amazing day of fun activities. It provides a venue where kids can connect, explore and achieve goals in an environment without pressure. Close to 700 people attended the event, coming from all over, including one volunteer who runs the Biology Department at the University of Florida and travelled to Alexandria to help at Fishing for Autism. Over $2,100 in donations was raised at the event which will be directed towards the sensory room program offered during the winter. The many smiles on the faces of the kids and parents were proof that Fishing for Autism is a big success.