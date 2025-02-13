Five candidates in GPR

To date, five candidates have entered the race in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, which includes North Glengarry Township, in the February 27 provincial election.

Incumbent Conservative MPP Stéphane Sarrazin, elected in 2022, has served as parliamentary assistant to the ministers of Small Business, Francophone Affairs and Energy. He focuses on concerns such as the environment, natural resources, highways, along with programs supporting student assistance, disability and healthy workplaces. He has been happy to see investment in the riding through the Eastern Ontario Development Fund.

Liberal Trevor Stewart is focused on fair representation and services for francophones in Ontario, along with recognizing the unique concerns of a large, rural agricultural community and the need for continued road and infrastructure improvements as areas grow. He feels Glengarry-Prescott-Russell issues have been largely ignored by the current government, with the area having been left behind.

Thaila Riden is the candidate for the Green Party, ding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, hoping to make significant contributions improving local infrastructure. He believes in a transparent, democratic decision-making process that includes the community. He is an active environmentalist and a member of nature societies and garden clubs. Riden is focused on growing businesses, farming and communities that make up the unique identity of Eastern Ontario and in particular, the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.

Jason St-Louis is running as an independent candidate.

Ryder Finlay has been nominated to represent the New Democratic Party.

Sarrazin won in 2022, defeating Liberal Amanda Simard by about 1,500 votes. She had previously been elected as a Conservative but in 2022 crossed the floor to protest the government’s policies concerning services for francophones.

To be able to vote in the upcoming provincial election, you must be at least 18 years of age, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario. Dates for advance voting are February 20, 21 and 22. For more information on voting in the upcoming election, visit: www.elections.on.ca/en.html.

A complete list of candidates will be available after 2 p.m. February 13.