Five charged in property crime crackdown

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS), in partnership with the OPP and Akwesasne Mohawk Police, has laid numerous charges following a surge in break-ins, vehicle thefts, and property crimes across Cornwall and nearby areas.

Scott Robinson, 29, of Cornwall, was arrested May 13 and charged with over 50 offences, including multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, trafficking, and weapons violations.

On May 10, Robert Lacelle, 41, of Chesterville, was arrested after allegedly driving into police vehicles during a break-in investigation. He faces charges including assault with a weapon and dangerous operation.

Passenger Katherine Bergeron, 33, of Bonville, was also arrested and charged with break and enter.

Two others were arrested on May 9. Ryan Fenn, 27, and Zachary Plumadore, 24, both of Cornwall, were charged with offences including break and enter, weapon possession, and probation breaches.

CPS is encouraging residents and businesses to register their security cameras through the new CamSafe program, which “allows officers to quickly and effectively direct resources when investigating criminal offences in your neighbourhood.”