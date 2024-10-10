Flag Raised for Community Health and Wellbeing Month

Linda Rodgers, Community Health Worker at Seaway Valley Community Health Centre, Marc Bisson, Executive Director at Centre de santé communautaire de l’Estrie (CSCE), Erin Killoran, Executive Director of Seaway Valley Community Health Centre, and Mayor Justin Towndale raise the flag to mark the start of Community Health and Wellbeing Month in Cornwall on October 1, 2024. (Photo : Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Seaway Valley Community Health Centre (SVCHC) kicked offCommunity Health and Wellbeing Month on October 1st with a flag-raising ceremony, officially proclaimed by Mayor Justin Towndale. The month-long initiative aims to highlight the vital role of community health centers in providing accessible, tailored healthcare services.

“Community Health Centres across Ontario ensure care isaccessible to everyone,” said Linda Rodgers, a Community Health Worker at SVCHC.

Marc Bisson, Executive Director of Centre de santé communautaire de l’Estrie, added, “Health is not only about preventing disease; it’s about promoting health and ensuring access to quality services for all.”

Mayor Towndale emphasized the importance of community healthmodels. “As we look to attract more primary care physicians, we recognize the success of these centers in serving thousands of residents in Cornwall.”

Key messages emphasized the need for greater investment inprimary health care to support the long-term sustainability of Ontario’s health system. By providing accessible, locally tailored, and culturally appropriate services, community health centers can help alleviate the pressure on hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Prioritizing health equity and expanding primary care resources will improve health outcomes, reduce emergency interventions, andcreate a more resilient healthcare system.

