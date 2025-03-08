Flags lowered for Week of Mourning

March 8, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 19 min on March 7, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Jason Setnyk
Flags lowered for Week of Mourning
The City of Cornwall flag flies at half-staff outside City Hall in recognition of the Week of Mourning, honoring former municipal employees and council members who passed away in 2024.  (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The City of Cornwall observed a Week of Mourning March 3 to 9 to honour former municipal employees and council members who passed away in 2024.

Among those being commemorated are individuals from various city departments, including Municipal Works, Police Services, Fire Services, Transit Services, and Human Services. Those recognized for their dedication include Linda Andre, Emile Parent, Morgan Lalonde, Richard Paul Levac, Robert Boyer, and Raymond Horace Jodoin from Municipal Works; Calvin Scott and Andre Turbide from Police Services; Robert Johnston, Ronald Robert Latour, and William Rankin from Fire Services; John Rupert from Transit Services; and Vivian Larue from Human Services. “We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues,” the City said. This annual recognition serves as a reminder of the lasting impact these individuals have had on the community.

