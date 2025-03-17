Flood warning issued

March 17, 2025 at 10 h 31 min
Expect flooding conditions.

Higher temperatures mean higher risks of flooding, cautions the Raisin Region Conservation Authority which has issued a flood warning for its jurisdiction.

Recent warm temperatures, combined with precipitation, have led to significant snowmelt, causing rising water levels and increased flows. Many area creeks have reached bank-full flow conditions. As the melt continues, flooding is expected within the in-land rivers throughout the RRCA jurisdiction. Low-lying roads alongside rivers and creeks may be susceptible to flooding during the week.

These areas include:

•McGillvary’s Road between Martintown and County Road 27

•Chapel Road, between the Beaudette River and Caber Road.

•River Road, between McGillivary’s Bridge and Williamstown

•Cashion Road

•Loyalist Road, downstream of Williamstown

Certain driveways and farm lanes in flood-prone area may also be submerged. Properties upstream of St. Andrews on the Raisin River may also experience high water. Residents in North Glengarry should be aware that the RRCA is actively monitoring lake levels at Loch Garry, Middle Lake, and Mill Pond. Water levels in the Garry River, downstream of these lakes, may rise suddenly as part of necessary water level management. The statement remains in effect until March 24 at 4 p.m.

As the melt continues, fast-moving water, unstable banks, and melting or unstable ice may create hazardous conditions across the watershed. Residents are advised to exercise caution near all waterways.

