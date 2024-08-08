Flood warning

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority is warning about the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain between tonight and Friday night.

A low pressure system interacting with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby is expected to give heavy rainfall for eastern Ontario. Rain will taper off Friday night. Environment Canada forecasts 50 to 75 mm of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible.

Current water levels are at, or slightly above, normal for this time of year in the RRCA jurisdiction due to recent rain events. The anticipated rainfall beginning tonight and continuing into Friday will result in increased water levels and flows in rivers, similar to those observed during the spring freshet.

All rivers and streams across the jurisdiction may experience high water levels, fast flowing water and slippery or unstable banks. Flooding is possible in low lying areas.

In North Glengarry: High risk of water backing up in areas typically susceptible to spring flooding downstream of Mill Pond. The water levels of Loch Garry, Middle Lake, and Mill Pond are being actively managed. Sudden increases in dam outflow may be necessary under the forecast weather conditions.

Residents in areas regularly affected by spring flooding should take precautions to protect their property, such as:

⛵Securing items that might float away as flows increase.

💧Removing items from sheds, garages, basements, or lower floors that could be subject to flooding.

🧰Ensuring sump pump is clear, in good working condition, and has a backwater valve.

🔌Ensuring easy access to a portable backup generator and pump.

This statement is in effect until Monday, August 12, at 9 a.m. The RRCA will continue monitoring water levels and weather forecasts as part of the Flood Forecasting and Warning program. Updates will be provided as conditions change.