Flower Show at the Maxville Manor – sharing nature’s beautiful colours

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Maxville & District Horticultural Society recently held its annual flower show at the Maxville Manor. The show is open to everyone who loves flowers, not just Society members, so to encourage participation, a workshop on choosing flowers and floral arranging was held with Ann Woite, local horticulturist. Ann’s expertise helps the Maxville & District Horticultural Society with its annual spring plant auction, outlining the type of plants available and how best to care for each. This year, Ann has grown phlox, gladiolus, cosmos and zinnias to inspire people to enter the flower show, which serves as one of the Horticultural Society’s fundraisers.

Eight participants joined Ann at her property, learning about flower arranging and which flowers are the best choice as single stems displayed in a vase and for multiple flowers in an arrangement. Ann Woit donated all the flowers that participants in the workshop used for their entries in the Flower Show at the Manor and happily, everyone who entered the Show won a prize.

Ten categories were available to enter, such as Table Centrepiece, Basket of Vegetables, Arrangement Using Wildflowers, along with individual flower stems. There were 16 entries in total in the Flower Show, judged by Margaret Scott, who was thrilled with the quality of the entries and found choosing winners challenging. The Maxville Manor residents were able to participate in the Flower Show. They not only got to enjoy the beautiful floral displays, but also helped with some of the judging. Results decided upon by judge Margaret Scott were Best in Show: Grace Shoniker for her choice of zinnias; and Marjorie Munroe for her choice of gladiolus. The residents’ choice for Best in Show: Donna Munro for her Table Centrepiece; and Lois MacLeod for her Wildflower Arrangement.