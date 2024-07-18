Flowers stolen

July 18, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
The Maxville and District Horticultural Society reports that somebody has stolen flowers from its village flowerbeds. “These beautiful blooms are the result of our dedicated volunteers’ hard work and fundraising efforts to beautify our community. Our volunteers not only raise the funds but also invest their time and energy to plant and maintain these flowerbeds for everyone to enjoy. It’s disheartening to see their efforts diminished by such actions. We kindly ask everyone to respect the work of our volunteers and help us keep our village beautiful. If you see any suspicious activity, please report it to the appropriate authorities,” the society says in a social media post.
