Flowers Uprooted in Downtown Vandalism

JASON SETNYK

Less than 12 hours after planting fresh flowers outside Gordon Jewellers on Pitt Street, manager Marc Philippe arrived Monday morning to find them ripped out and tossed on the street.

Security footage shows a woman approaching the storefront just after 3 a.m. and yanking the plants from their beds before tossing them on the street.

“Everybody, every day comes in and tells me how beautiful my flowers are-but vandalism has been going on for years,” said Philippe. “But this year, I said enough is enough. I reported it to the police. I don’t want her arrested, I just want to get across a point. If it’s not yours, don’t touch it.”

Philippe says he replanted what he could, undeterred. “It’s nice to see everybody chipping in,” he added. “Summer’s back, and we’re doing our best to make downtown beautiful.”

Chris Munro, a downtown store owner and member of the Cornwall Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA), said the act was “very disheartening.”

“We’ve had theft and damage before,” said Munro. “Some ask, ‘Why bother?’ But we keep trying. That’s what downtown needs-people who care.”