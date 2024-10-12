Flu Season is Here… It’s More Important than Ever to Get Your Flu Shot!

Flu Season is Here… It’s More Important than Ever to Get Your Flu Shot!
stock photo-MCG

As the fall and cooler weather arrive, they bring with them the start of flu season. The flu shot is the best protection against the flu, and with the increased severity of flu and other respiratory illnesses in recent years, getting your flu vaccine is more important now than ever. The flu vaccine is available and recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older.

“Respiratory illnesses make their rounds every year, but the flu poses a bigger risk to young children,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU). “I highly recommend that everyone in your household get their flu shot this fall, especially if they are under the age of 5 or over 65. The flu vaccine can help you and your loved ones stay healthy and reduce the pressure on our already strained healthcare system.

Flu shots available throughout the region

The flu shot is available at various locations across the five Eastern Counties and Cornwall through healthcare providers, community health centres, and participating pharmacies. For children ages 6 months to under 5 years and their household members, the flu shot is also available by appointment at the EOHU. Visit EOHU.ca to learn how you can book an appointment.

Certain groups of people are at higher risk of complications from the flu and are strongly encouraged to get immunized. These include:

  • children 6 months to less than 5 years of age
  • people aged 65 and older
  • people with chronic medical conditions
  • pregnant individuals

If you live with or provide care to someone who falls under one of the groups listed above, or care for babies under 6 months of age who are too young to get the flu shot, it is also highly recommended that you get immunized. This simple step will help protect you and those around you.

For more information about the flu shot, visit EOHU.ca or call the EOHU at 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

