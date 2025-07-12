Focus Art Celebrates 20 Creative Years

JASON SETNYK

The Focus Art Association marked a major milestone on June 21 with a celebration at the Cline House Gallery, honouring its 20th anniversary and the founding members who laid the groundwork for a thriving community of local artists.

Founded in 2005, Focus Art has grown into a pillar of Cornwall’s cultural landscape. The afternoon event recognized the original board members whose vision helped establish the artist-run, volunteer-driven organization. Among those honoured were Suzanne Martin, Patricia Campbell, Rose Desnoyers, Lorna Foreman, Micheline Tanguay, and Patricia Fish.

“It’s absolutely great that this thing’s gone on this long, and I believe it’s going to get a lot better for the next 20 years,” said Bob Lockhart, the current president of Focus Art. A soft pastel artist and Cornwall resident since 1985, Lockhart only joined the group about a year and a half ago, but he didn’t hesitate to step into a leadership role. “You always need people to step up and do things,” he said. “It just makes it easier for everybody else.”

One of the founding members, Rose Desnoyers, reflected on the group’s beginnings. “We never thought it would last 20 years,” she said. “It was kind of out of need. We kept saying, ‘we should get together,’ and Sue’s Art Gallery really encouraged us.” Desnoyers recalled early juried shows, plein-air outings, and community projects, including decorated bras for breast cancer awareness, and a tea event honouring war brides.

Focus Art has operated without external funding, powered instead by member fees, art sales, and community partnerships. “We never had to ask for grants. It was all done with the artists, by the artists,” said Desnoyers, adding that the group has held exhibitions at libraries, city hall, banks, restaurants, and the Benson Centre over the years.

Guests at the anniversary event were invited to view a special exhibit showcasing work from founding artists, a visual timeline of the group’s evolution, and a memorandum by Gilles Givogue. “It’s learning from each other,” Desnoyers said. “That was the motivation-to be artists together.”

As Focus Art looks to the future, the legacy of its founding members continues to open the door for new artists to join, connect, and create.