The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 27-year-old Cornwall man after he allegedly confirmed a girl under the age of 16 to a room and sexually assaulted her May 29, 2023.

Joey Laurin, who was arrested July 12, is charged with two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age and one count of forcible confinement.

He is to appear in court August 22.