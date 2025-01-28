Ford Calls Early Vote and Nolan Quinn Seeks Re-Election

Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn is seeking re-election following Premier Doug Ford’s decision to call an early provincial election. The election, to be officially announced January 29, and is set for February 27, 2025, comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed 25% tariff on Canadian imports.

Quinn, a Progressive Conservative and Minister of Colleges and Universities, acknowledged the unexpected nature of the election but emphasized its necessity. “Despite what the opposition is saying, I can tell you that this is not what I, nor my colleagues at Queen’s Park, wanted at this point in our mandate,” said Quinn. “The risks to our economy, our jobs, and our prosperity, posed by the threats of President Trump, make this election absolutely necessary.”

In an email message, Quinn stressed the importance of strong leadership in addressing international challenges. “Premier Ford has been crystal clear; Canada is not for sale. Not to President Trump, not to anyone,” he wrote, adding that decisive action is needed to protect Ontario’s fiscal and economic future. “The kind of action required to respond to President Trump’s threats will impact our fiscal plan and our path to balance for years to come. The decisions that lie ahead will not be easy, but they are necessary.”

Quinn also took aim at federal leadership, saying, “Justin Trudeau ran when things got tough, and that left our country leaderless and lame at a time when strong leadership is needed the most.”

In 2022, Quinn won his seat with 57.5% of the vote, securing a commanding lead in his riding. This time, he faces Ryan St-Jean of the Ontario Liberal Party as his primary challenger.T he Ontario NDP and Green parties have not yet announced candidates for SDSG.

The Ford government has been the subject of criticism on several issues, including an $86 billion increase in provincial debt, its use of Minister’s Zoning Orders (MZOs), and the redevelopment plans for Ontario Place. Additionally, decisions like canceling the basic income pilot, a move towards health care privatization under Bill 60, and ending the contract with The Beer Store a year early have come under fire by critics.

“Our mandate comes from you, and it is with this in mind that I come to you again to ask for your support,” Quinn stated. “Your voice is paramount—this is your money, your future, and our home.”

As the campaign begins, Quinn looks forward to meeting with residents. “I look forward to speaking with many of you over the weeks ahead, and with your help, we can get the job done,” he concluded.