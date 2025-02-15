Former chief retires from fire department

By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Former chief retires from fire department
Former Fire Chief Martin Lang has decided to step down from his role as firefighter for the South Glengarry Fire Department.

Chief Dave Robertson made the announcement at the recent council meeting. Currently, Martin Lang is the Warden for SDG Counties, Deputy Mayor for South Glengarry and helps run the family farm.

Lang felt he no longer had the available time to perform the duties of a firefighter. He had been with the fire department for 20 years, working his way up to Chief at the Williamstown Fire Station. Lang says he will miss being part of the fire services and knows he will always feel drawn to respond when he hears sirens.

