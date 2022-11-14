Former city councillor passes away

Dave Murphy was a proud lifetime Cornwall and area resident. He was a former two term city counsellor (2010-2018) and a member of several service clubs, not-for-profits or fundraising initiatives to assist local residents.

Dave was diagnosed with cancer Jan 2, 2021. He passed away on Sunday.

Dave was well-known in so many community circles, particularly on the local political, sports, and media scene.

A hockey player, and a broadcaster, he covered many sports over the years, including play-by-play announcing of Kingston Frontenac Ontario Hockey League (OHL) home games.

Recently he was honoured by the Children’s Treatment Centre with their president’s award for outstanding volunteerism in the community.

He expressed a thank you to the CTC for honouring him with the naming of the volunteer of the year with the bike-athon being named the David Murphy award.

Also last week the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce awarded him the President Award for 2022 and he received the Queens Platinum Medal from MP Eric Duncan.

Funeral announcements will be posted once complete.