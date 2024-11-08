Former fire hall sold

The St. Lawrence Valley Agricultural Society has purchased the former Williamstown fire hall from South Glengarry Township for $105,000.

The building on John Street will be used for secure storage of important documents and archives and meetings, says Neil Dixon, president of the society that organizes the Williamstown Fair.

The new fire station opened in the summer of 2023, after the former public works building was retrofitted. It was decided the former firehouse was surplus to the township and was thus offered for sale.