Former mayor passes away

Former North Glengarry mayor Chris McDonell has passed away.

“I am not sure if there is anyone who has held North Glengarry closer to their heart,” says Mayor Jamie MacDonald. “He always operated in the best interest of our Township, and we are grateful for the legacy he put in place for North Glengarry.”

“Chris was a huge supporter of his community. He was always attending events, even post retirement, in a truly caring Glengarrian way. As Mayor and Councillor, he continuously worked on ensuring the residents were served well,” the township said in a statement.

Chris McDonell had a celebrated 18-year career in politics.

A former detective with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), he served as a Councillor at Large, Deputy Mayor and later Mayor for North Glengarry. McDonell entered his first election race in November 2000, when he was elected councillor at large. He was re-elected to this position in 2003. In 2006, he ran for Deputy Mayor, winning a closely contested election against two opponents. He maintained this position during the 2010 election, which he won by acclamation. Running for Mayor in the January 2012 by-election, McDonell was elected and again re-elected by acclamation during the 2014 municipal election. He did not seek re-election in 2018.

McDonell also served as Warden of the Counties of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry in 2009.