Former SDSG MP Guy Lauzon Passes Away at 81

JASON SETNYK

Tributes are pouring in following the passing of longtime Member of Parliament Guy Lauzon, who died at age 81. The former MP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry served from 2004 to 2019, earning a reputation as a tireless advocate for his constituents and a strong voice in Ottawa for Eastern Ontario.

Lauzon’s political career began with the Canadian Alliance, but it was under the newly merged Conservative Party that he was first elected in 2004, defeating Liberal incumbent Bob Kilger.

He won four more elections, each with strong majorities, and held several key roles, including Chair of the Conservative Caucus, Deputy Government Whip, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

He also chaired the Standing Committee on Official Languages and introduced legislation to improve victim compensation.

On Thursday, June 19, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper personally called Lauzon to pay his final respects. Lauzon often described Harper as a principled and decisive leader and supported his government’s record on job creation, tax reduction, and national security.

Lauzon was also known for his deep commitment to local issues. He helped secure major federal investments for projects such as the Benson Centre, upgrades to Marleau Avenue, new wastewater treatment plants in Iroquois and Morrisburg, and the RCMP detachment.

He also played a key role in bringing 218 Service Canada call centre jobs to Cornwall – something he once described as his proudest achievement, noting it brought more than $13 million in annual salaries to the region.

“Guy was a boss, a mentor and most importantly, a friend,” said MP Eric Duncan, Lauzon’s successor. “I was blessed to spend some time with him in his final days where we recalled the many good memories and stories we shared over the past 20 years… He was a man who truly made a difference and set the bar for those serving in public life.”

Born on April 6, 1944, in St. Andrew’s West, Lauzon began his career in public service, and later managed a soybean processing plant. These experiences helped him relate to constituents from all walks of life.

Community leader Amanda Brisson offered a heartfelt tribute: “To me he wasn’t a community leader – he was the person who taught me to be a strong person. He encouraged me to try new things and supported me in all my craziness… He had a terrible couple of years with health issues but never complained, teaching us all even at the end how to be strong.”

Lauzon championed volunteerism and civic recognition, organizing events like the Canada 150 Medal ceremony to honour local volunteers.

He also supported efforts to expand rural internet access through the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, improving connectivity for residents and businesses.

In a 2015 interview during his final election campaign, Lauzon reaffirmed his focus on job creation and economic development. “Our government continues to offer more incentives in skilled trades, which is key for economic growth here locally,” he said.

He announced his retirement from politics in January 2019, and stepped down as Chair of the Canada Day committee, to spend more time with family and to support his wife France’s health. She passed away a few years later.

His 80th birthday in April 2024 was marked by a gathering of friends, family, and former colleagues who celebrated his legacy.

Guy Lauzon’s passing leaves a significant void in the community he served. While his career included national issues, it was his grassroots dedication – attending local events, meeting constituents, and fighting for regional needs – that defined his public service.