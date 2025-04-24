Four candidates attend final debate of campaign

Four Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry (SDG) candidates gathered at the Cornwall Public Library April 16 for the final in-person public debate before the April 28 federal election.

Organized by the Cornwall and District Labour Council, the event used a non-traditional, interactive format, with audience members posing questions directly to the candidates. Around 30 people attended what was the only in-person federal debate in Cornwall this election cycle.

Participating were Sarah Good (Liberal), Mario Leclerc (NDP), Gordon Kubanek (Green), and Karl Ivan MacKinnon (Libertarian). Conservative incumbent Eric Duncan declined the invitation. “Eric’s manager said that he would not attend because he was already attending three debates,” said Louise Lanctôt of the Labour Council. “I didn’t know that there was a limit.”

Good, a Cornwall councillor and longtime nonprofit worker, emphasized her commitment to service and accessibility. “Leadership should serve people first,” she said. “I aim to be accessible and transparent in everything that I do.” She highlighted the Liberal Party’s proposals for affordable housing, investments in skilled trades and public healthcare, and a plan to expand national parks and marine reserves. “We can’t just look at economic benefit without looking at the broader picture,” she said regarding environmental policy. On disability support, Good acknowledged the shortcomings of recent federal actions. “Is it fixing the problem? No,” she said of the $200 monthly disability top-up. “We’re going to have to push for those benefits to increase.”

Leclerc, running for the NDP for the second time in SDG, focused heavily on affordability, housing, and transportation. “Better transit isn’t just good for the environment,” he said. “It’s good for equity, affordability and the quality of life.” Leclerc pledged to advocate for permanent transit funding, especially in rural areas. He also committed to doubling the Canada Disability Benefit, injecting $4 billion, and promised GST breaks on essentials. “We want to preserve dignity,” he said. “We believe that by doing this, we improve society as a whole.” On the subject of housing, he said the NDP would restrict corporate landlords from buying up affordable homes and build three million affordable units by 2030. “It’s about time we stop this,” he said. “We need stronger rent protections to stop renovictions and price gouging.”

Kubanek brought urgency to the discussion of environmental policy and hand-drawn graphs. A former engineer and high school teacher, he shared stories of personal action, from driving an electric car to installing solar panels. “We’re on the Titanic,” he said. “And there’s an iceberg coming — but instead of steering away, we’re arguing about the music.” Kubanek criticized continued subsidies to the oil and gas sector, calling it “socialism for the rich,” and advocated for a national electrical grid to support clean energy. On disability, he pointed to a friend living on $1,150 a month and said, “Obviously, we need to increase it to match inflation and do the equivalent of a living wage.” He also backed expanded public co-housing options to combat both housing shortages and social isolation. On electoral reform, he said, “We want to be that little burr under the saddle — that force pushing the main parties to do what they don’t want to do.”

MacKinnon offered a sharply contrasting message centered on reducing government spending and expanding public oversight. “I’m not going to take a salary,” he said. “I’ll work for you for free.” MacKinnon proposed three pieces of legislation: a recall option for underperforming MPs, restrictions on big-ticket government spending without public approval, and requiring a national referendum for foreign aid decisions. On disability support, he said he would prioritize tax breaks for low-income earners and make existing income assistance programs more accessible. When asked about the role of religious charities, MacKinnon said, “We should continue to acknowledge the work of the churches — they’ve done fantastic things over the years.” Like others on stage, he supported electoral reform, saying, “It would be nice if we could finally get our voices heard in Parliament.”

Audience questions covered a wide range of issues, including disability support, seniors’ affordability, housing, climate action, credential recognition for newcomers, religious charities, and electoral reform.

As the evening concluded, each candidate reiterated their commitment to representing the people of SDG. While their visions for the country differ, all emphasized the importance of showing up, listening to constituents, and taking action on the issues that matter most. For the voters in attendance, it was a rare and valuable opportunity to hear directly from their potential representatives — minus one.