Four charged after big contraband seizure

August 20, 2024 at 15 h 30 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Four charged after big contraband seizure
Some of the confiscated contraband.

Four men have been charged after the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) intercepted two significant shipments of contraband tobacco products being smuggled into Canada, then collaborated with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to investigate a seizure that took place at the Port of Entry.

July 23, 24 and 25, joint short-term investigations led to the interception and search of three separate vehicles resulting in the seizure of 20 cases of contraband cigarettes, 2,400 nicotine vaping devices 82 garbage bags (1,476.55 kg) of unstamped fine cut tobacco.

Charged with violations under the Excise Act are Mathieu Cameron-Lalonde (26) and Justin Cameron (35) both from Cornwall Ontario, Shane Jacobs (31) of Kahnawake, and Owen Francis (34) of Akwesasne.

“The RCMP and its partners are firmly committed to combating illegal activities at our borders, which are detrimental to local businesses facing unfair competition from unlawful products. Our collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency is crucial in addressing these challenges. Profits from this illegal trade often fund organized crime and other illicit activities, highlighting the importance of our joint efforts in curbing these threats,” says Inspector Etienne Thauvette, Officer-in-Charge, Cornwall Detachment.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Kin donates to Meels on Wheels
Local News

Kin donates to Meels on Wheels

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs.  These needs…